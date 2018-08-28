Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,724,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,392,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,875 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,766.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,610,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

