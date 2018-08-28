OracleChain Market Capitalization Tops $6.41 Million (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $69,194.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00292428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00157892 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038864 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000655 BTC.

OracleChain Token Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

