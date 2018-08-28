Orbotech (ORBK) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orbotech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.6193824002094 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ ORBK opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Orbotech has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.51 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Orbotech will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORBK. BidaskClub cut Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

