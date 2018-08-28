OSI Systems (OSIS) PT Raised to $92.50 at B. Riley

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $81.00 to $92.50 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. ValuEngine cut shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.88.

OSIS opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $96.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $1,071,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 354,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,716 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,189,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 277.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

