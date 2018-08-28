Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,951,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $76,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 485.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6,494.0% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 806.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE OUT opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

