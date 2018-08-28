Owens Corning (OC) Director W Howard Morris Sells 1,514 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Boston Partners grew its position in Owens Corning by 3,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,947,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Owens Corning by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,795,000 after acquiring an additional 947,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 322.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 720,954 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

