PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,453,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,962,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,725,000 after buying an additional 97,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,693,000 after buying an additional 124,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $216,643.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

