Pagegroup (PAGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $625.50

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 625.50 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 620.50 ($8.00), with a volume of 658123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($7.97).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.22) to GBX 600 ($7.74) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Numis Securities downgraded Pagegroup to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.38) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 600 ($7.74) to GBX 650 ($8.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.91 ($7.20).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 16.83 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.08), for a total value of £71,693.91 ($92,484.40). Also, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.90 ($6,444.66).

Pagegroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.