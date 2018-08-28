Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,043,125 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 1,440,030 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,318,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities set a $23.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.95%. sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,531,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 158,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 404,749 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 173,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,296 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.