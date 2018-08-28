Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,538,000 after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 2,058.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.30 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

