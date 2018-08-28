Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.30 million. analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 3,207.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

