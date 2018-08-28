ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.35

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $111,612.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

