Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 100.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,696 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,813,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 90.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,934,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 918,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 187.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,295,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 845,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

