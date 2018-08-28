Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Patterson-UTI's business is set to benefit from the recovery in land rig count and the bullishness in activity and pricing. As it is, PTEN’s proprietary design and technologically advanced ‘Apex’ rigs are better suited for the new demands of the exploration business thereby commanding higher dayrates and utilization than rigs from other land drillers. Further, the strategic acquisitions of Seventy Seven and MS Energy have not only bolstered PTENs scale and customer base but will also provide a huge impetus to the earnings and revenues in the coming quarters. However, PTEN's sluggish pressure pumping operations on the back of oversupply and operational delays is expected to be a drag throughout 2018. PTEN’s increase in direct operating costs and declining cash balance are concerns as well. Hence, Patterson-UTI warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. 110,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,207. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,863.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $180,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $198,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $236,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.