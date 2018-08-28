Payden & Rygel Has $25 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morningstar set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.