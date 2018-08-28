PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

PBF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

