Pedevco (PED) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $2.08 on Friday. Pedevco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

In other news, insider Michael L. Peterson sold 119,000 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $352,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory L. Overholtzer sold 38,000 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $648,355.

Pedevco Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

