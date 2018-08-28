Performance Food Group (PFGC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.37

News coverage about Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Performance Food Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.5196411424959 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PFGC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$38.15” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 56,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $2,046,491.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $268,355.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,048 shares of company stock worth $3,120,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

