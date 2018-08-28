PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. PermRock Royalty Trust’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PermRock Royalty Trust an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,327,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

