Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Holdings Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.05% of Perrigo worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 1,200.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,696 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $81,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,650,000 after purchasing an additional 527,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,096,000 after purchasing an additional 413,962 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 574,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 350,539 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

