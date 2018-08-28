Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

