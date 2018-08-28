Phillips 66 (PSX) versus Chevron (CVX) Critical Analysis

Phillips 66 (NYSE: CVX) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chevron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chevron has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips 66 and Chevron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $104.62 billion 0.53 $5.11 billion $4.38 27.40 Chevron $141.72 billion 1.63 $9.20 billion $3.70 32.53

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips 66. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66 pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chevron has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Chevron is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 5.34% 12.87% 6.05% Chevron 7.87% 6.89% 4.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phillips 66 and Chevron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 2 9 7 0 2.28 Chevron 0 6 17 0 2.74

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus price target of $113.77, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Chevron has a consensus price target of $139.24, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Chevron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Phillips 66.

Summary

Chevron beats Phillips 66 on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

