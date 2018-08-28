Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $305,054.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.02687924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00584318 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00043812 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022801 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 68,949,375 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

