Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 31,766 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,971.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

