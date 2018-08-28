Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $182,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.