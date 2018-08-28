Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Mueller Industries worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,825.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,220. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

NYSE MLI opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.41 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

