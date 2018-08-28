Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 21,674 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,281,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,171,000 after buying an additional 343,640 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,476,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 951,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,501,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,605,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $846.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

