Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Receives $26.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 284,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 56,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 729,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

