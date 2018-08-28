Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 1,792 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $4,123,854.24.

On Thursday, August 9th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $983,800.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 61,547 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $3,073,657.18.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Christopher Rondeau sold 39,100 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,958,910.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Christopher Rondeau sold 2,300 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $115,023.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 15,099 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $755,553.96.

On Thursday, July 12th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $933,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 484,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

