Playtech (PTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 820

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from GBX 1,000 ($12.90) to GBX 820 ($10.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.93) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 806 ($10.40) to GBX 575 ($7.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 1,300 ($16.77) to GBX 940 ($12.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 950 ($12.25) to GBX 600 ($7.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 970 ($12.51) to GBX 700 ($9.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 883.36 ($11.40).

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.67) on Friday. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

In other Playtech news, insider Mor Weizer Weizer bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £296,450 ($382,417.44).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

