Plug Power (PLUG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,206. The firm has a market cap of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 108.78% and a negative net margin of 66.16%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,168,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Plug Power by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plug Power by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

