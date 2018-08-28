Plus500 (PLUS) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,491 ($32.13) to GBX 2,800 ($36.12) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($24.25) to GBX 2,690 ($34.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,498 ($19.32) on Friday. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 414.79 ($5.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,324 ($17.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.43%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.26), for a total value of £135,225 ($174,438.85). Also, insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,650 ($21.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,978.50 ($64,471.75).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

