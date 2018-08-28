Point View Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,320 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 40,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

CVS stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

