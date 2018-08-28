Portland General Electric (POR) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Portland General Electric worth $49,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 56,613 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “$45.10” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of POR opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $200,516.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $733,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

