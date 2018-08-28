Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock (SPE) Stock Price

News stories about Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPE) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.7123260795289 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $35,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock

There is no company description available for Special Opportunities Fund.

