Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Potlatchdeltic worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 116,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 124.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

