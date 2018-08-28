Premier Inc (PINC) CFO Sells $269,312.50 in Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $269,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PINC stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Premier by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Premier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

