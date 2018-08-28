Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $26,934.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $761.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.14.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.