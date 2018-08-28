Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of Primoris Services worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,713,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 661,497 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,951,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,499,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 73,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $2,073,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,527,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,267,519.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $648.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.65 million. equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

