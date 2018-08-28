Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 135,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $124,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $42,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $698,508. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $848.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.