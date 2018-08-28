Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,138,933.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 531 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $33,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

