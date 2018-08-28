Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 83,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. analysts expect that Unilever NV will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

