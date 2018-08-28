Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,323 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,515,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,878,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

