Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,003 ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,732 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 296,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 132,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total transaction of $5,141,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,323. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

