Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,038 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,917.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 289,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 285,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 140,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $2,865,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $499,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,541.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

