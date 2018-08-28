Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (BIF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the second quarter valued at $118,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 28.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

