Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,123 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 531.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 259,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after buying an additional 218,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 74,496 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,684,000 after buying an additional 278,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

