Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 326,199 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,199 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

