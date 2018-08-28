Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,673,000 after buying an additional 4,884,248 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,424,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $123,519,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,207,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,114,000 after buying an additional 762,579 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 943,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,721,000 after buying an additional 702,605 shares during the period.

BMV VCSH opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

