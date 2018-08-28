Progressive Corp (PGR) Stake Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,946,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 181,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,266,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,191,000 after purchasing an additional 250,803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Progressive by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,083,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

NYSE:PGR opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,205. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

